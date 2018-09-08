Weather
September 8, 2018 11:37 am

Tropical Storm Florence forecasted to become hurricane as it nears U.S. east coast

By Joseph Ax Reuters

Tropical Storm Florence is forecasted to hit the U.S. east coast late next week.

Google Maps
A A

Tropical Storm Florence was expected to strengthen back into a hurricane on Sunday, and forecasters warned that the storm could still make landfall somewhere along the U.S. eastern seaboard late next week.

READ MORE: Tropical Storm Gordon to make landfall as a hurricane on U.S. Gulf Coast: NHC

Early on Saturday, Florence was spinning its way across the Atlantic Ocean more than 1,287 km southeast of Bermuda, moving west at around 14 km/hour, according to the Florida-based National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm was expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents along the U.S. east coast this weekend.

Florence‘s path remained uncertain on Saturday, with some models showing a direct hit on the United States in several days and others suggesting it could still veer north without making landfall.

WATCH: Tropical storm Gordon expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Friday and urged residents to prepare for the storm’s arrival.

Florence, which was at hurricane strength earlier this week before weakening to a tropical storm, had maximum sustained winds of 105 km/h. The NHC is predicting Florence will evolve back into a major hurricane in a few days, with wind speeds possibly reaching 233 km/h.

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
Climate Change
Extreme Weather
hurricane
hurricane florence
tropical storm florence
U.S. East Coast
U.S. Weather
Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News