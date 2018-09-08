Tropical Storm Florence forecasted to become hurricane as it nears U.S. east coast

Tropical Storm Florence was expected to strengthen back into a hurricane on Sunday, and forecasters warned that the storm could still make landfall somewhere along the U.S. eastern seaboard late next week.

READ MORE: Tropical Storm Gordon to make landfall as a hurricane on U.S. Gulf Coast: NHC

Early on Saturday, Florence was spinning its way across the Atlantic Ocean more than 1,287 km southeast of Bermuda, moving west at around 14 km/hour, according to the Florida-based National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm was expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents along the U.S. east coast this weekend.

Florence‘s path remained uncertain on Saturday, with some models showing a direct hit on the United States in several days and others suggesting it could still veer north without making landfall.

WATCH: Tropical storm Gordon expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Friday and urged residents to prepare for the storm’s arrival.

Florence, which was at hurricane strength earlier this week before weakening to a tropical storm, had maximum sustained winds of 105 km/h. The NHC is predicting Florence will evolve back into a major hurricane in a few days, with wind speeds possibly reaching 233 km/h.