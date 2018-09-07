Winnipeg may see $100M from feds for road renewal

The city of Winnipeg has reached an “agreement in principle” with the federal government that could see $100 million extra for road renewal.

A report published Friday for next week’s executive policy committee recommends council approve funding for Accelerated Regional Street Renewal projects, which would see the money flow to street renewal from 2019-2023.

That would mean a total of $400 million over the five years from both the accelerated funding and current funding for street renewal.

“We still need to wait formally from the federal government. This is a required step in the process from the federal government,” said Mayor Brian Bowman Friday afternoon.

“Subject to that formal approval, this is a $100 million-win for Winnipeg.”

The money is coming out of the federal government’s New Building Canada Fund, created in 2014. The fund contributed $46 million towards the Waverley Street underpass in 2016.

The city originally asked for $182 million in 2017, but that amount would require more provincial support. The city asked Ottawa seperately for $100 million in June, according to the report.

-With files from Christian Aumell

