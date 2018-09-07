Traffic
September 7, 2018 2:17 pm
Updated: September 7, 2018 2:40 pm

Winnipeg may see $100M from feds for road renewal

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

More than 200 renewal projects are scheduled to take place throughout Winnipeg in 2018.

Michael Draven/Global News
A A

The city of Winnipeg has reached an “agreement in principle” with the federal government that could see $100 million extra for road renewal.

A report published Friday for next week’s executive policy committee recommends council approve funding for Accelerated Regional Street Renewal projects, which would see the money flow to street renewal from 2019-2023.

Story continues below

That would mean a total of $400 million over the five years from both the accelerated funding and current funding for street renewal.

READ MORE: Winnipeg road construction will continue well into the fall

“We still need to wait formally from the federal government. This is a required step in the process from the federal government,” said Mayor Brian Bowman Friday afternoon.

“Subject to that formal approval, this is a $100 million-win for Winnipeg.”

The money is coming out of the federal government’s New Building Canada Fund, created in 2014. The fund contributed $46 million towards the Waverley Street underpass in 2016.

The city originally asked for $182 million in 2017, but that amount would require more provincial support. The city asked Ottawa seperately for $100 million in June, according to the report.

-With files from Christian Aumell

WATCH: Winnipeg road construction — the top 5 routes slowing down drivers

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Federal Government
road renewal
Traffic
winnipeg
Winnipeg construction
winnipeg construction site
winnipeg road renewal federal government
winnipeg traffic construction

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News