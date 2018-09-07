Saskatoon weather outlook: cold front splices the weekend in half

Cold front sweeps through with a risk of rain ahead.

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

It was a much milder start to work and school for the kids on Friday with temperatures only dipping back to 9 C during the morning under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds rolled in during the morning with a few thunderstorms in western Saskatchewan as a southeasterly winds picked up to 30 km/h with gusts upwards of 40 to 50 km/h as we warmed into the upper teens before noon.

We got several really nice booms of #thunder from this 9AM #skstorm this #morning at Unity #Saskatchewan #Canada, @PQuinlanGlobal – Buses were our to pick up kids for school amid the lightning, and migrating geese were flying across the stormy skies at times. pic.twitter.com/QilvMuy1m4 — Hank Vlietstra (@FlatlanderHank) September 7, 2018

Some clouds have slid into Saskatoon to start the day on this Friday morning https://t.co/D1qNN2tukX #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/r8WcDBVYrg — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) September 7, 2018

Winds remain gusty right through the afternoon with a few more clouds sliding in as we heat up to a daytime high in the mid-20s.

Friday night

Gusty southeasterly winds stick around Friday evening under partly to mostly clear skies as we cool back into low double digits overnight.

Saturday

A system swinging into Saskatchewan will throw heat out ahead of it on Saturday, which will help boost temperatures up to around 26 C in the afternoon.

Along with the system will come another wave of clouds and a risk of midday showers as a breezy southerly wind kicks in during the day.

Sunday

The cold front associated with the system will sweep through early Sunday with a chance of showers as another wave of clouds surges in.

As a result, daytime highs will fall back into the teens during the day as a gusty northerly wind keeps things cool.

Work week outlook

The next system is slated to slide in on Monday, building back in the clouds and a chance of late day rain as temperature hop back into the 20 degree range.

Rain is possible at times into the middle of the week as daytime highs drop back into the mid-teens with a bit more sunshine and a risk of frost possible to finish the second week of school.

Taya Grueter took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Sept. 7 in Saskatoon:

