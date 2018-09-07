Hamilton police seize restricted handgun, arrest 2

Hamilton police have arrested two people and seized a restricted handgun after an investigation by their gangs and guns unit.
The investigation was launched last month into the activities of a man suspected of being in possession of a loaded firearm. It resulted in the arrest of a 38-year-old Hamilton man in the Upper Wentworth area on Thursday.
A search warrant was executed at a residence on Stonechurch Road, where a woman associated with the suspect was also taken into custody.
Through the investigation, police located a loaded Ruger .22-calibre handgun with an additional magazine also loaded with ammunition.
Both of the accused are now facing several charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm.
