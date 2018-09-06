World
September 6, 2018 7:02 am

Vladimir Putin responsible for nerve agent attack on ex-spy, U.K. security chief says

By Staff The Associated Press

ABOVE: Britain says Russia's Putin 'likely' made decision for nerve agent attack.

A A

Britain’s security minister says Russian President Vladimir Putin bears ultimate responsibility for the Novichok nerve agent attack carried out in England.

Ben Wallace told the BBC on Thursday that Putin and his government “controls, funds and directs the military intelligence” unit known as the GRU that Britain believes used Novichok to try to kill ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

READ MORE: Britain charges 2 Russians over nerve agent poisoning on ex-spy

Britain plans to press its case against Russia in the U.N. Security Council Thursday. Many Western countries have already imposed sanctions on Russia because of the attack.

Walls said the GRU is directly linked to Russia’s Defence Ministry, the Kremlin and Putin’s office.

Britain on Wednesday announced charges against two suspected Russian agents in the March 4 attack on the Skripals in the city of Salisbury.

WATCH: White House condemns nerve agent attack on ex-Russian spy in UK

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ben Wallace
nerve agent attack
Russia nerve agent attack
Sergei Skripal
UK nerve agent attack
Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin nerve agent attack

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News