B.C. police officers detained in Cuba may face Canadian investigation

Two Metro Vancouver police officers being held in Cuba over sexual assault allegations could face another investigation when they return to Canada.

Rollie Woods with the office of the Police Complaints Commission says their mandate is to investigate any alleged misconduct.

He says this is still early days, and likely any investigation wouldn’t happen until the Cuban case is resolved.

“We’ll go through a process of determining whether the conduct that they’re alleged to have committed did occur. If there’s enough evidence to support a finding and if the finding is substantiated then they’d be dealt with under the processes of the Police Act.”

Vancouver Const. Mark Simms and Port Moody Const. Jordan Long have been unable to leave Cuba since March.

That’s when a 17-year-old Canadian accused Simms of sexual assault.

Long is accused of being an accessory.