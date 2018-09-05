Saskatoon weather outlook: 115-year-old record broken in cold morning

From record breaking below freezing cold air with frost to toastier temperatures.

Record cold morning

Temperatures plunged back to levels never before recorded on Sept. 5 across central Saskatchewan on Wednesday morning, with the mercury sliding down as cool as -4 C in Prince Albert.

A 115-year-old low temperature record from 1903 of -1.1 C was broken in Saskatoon as we fell to -1.3 C to start the day.

Frost was widespread across the region with the mercury plunging below the freezing mark by a few degrees in a number of areas across central and southern Saskatchewan.

The reason for the chilly conditions was the combination of a high pressure system, clear skies and light northerly winds.

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

After the coldest morning the city has seen in 117 days, since May 10, we managed to warm up into the mid-teens before noon under mostly sunny skies as a breezy southwesterly wind kicked in.

Sunshine and breezy conditions stick around for the afternoon as the mercury heads for the low 20s for a daytime high.

Wednesday night

A risk of frost will still be present Wednesday night into Thursday morning as temperatures cool back down toward, but likely just above the freezing mark in the city under clear skies.

Thursday

An even bigger warm up is slated to slide in on Thursday under mostly sunny skies with a few high clouds filtering in during the afternoon.

It’ll come with a breezy easterly wind, which should help bring temperatures up into the 20s by a couple of degrees this time.

Friday

The first week of school will end on an even milder note with a gusty southeasterly wind kicking in.

Clouds will roll back in during the day with a chance of late day showers and even the risk of a thunderstorm as we head for an afternoon high in the mid-20s.

Weekend Outlook

The system bringing the clouds in on Friday will swing into the province on Saturday and bring some more clouds, a slight chance of showers and a kick of mid-20 degree heat to start the weekend.

Then in behind it will be a good chance of rain on Sunday under cloudy skies through the day as gusty northerly winds behind the associated cold front drop our daytime high back into the mid-teens.

Brenda Gawluk took the Sept. 5 Your Saskatchewan photo near Cranberry Flats:

