Belgian tourist identified as homicide victim near Boston Bar

A Belgian tourist has been identified as the homicide victim found dead near Boston Bar a few weeks ago.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says Amelie Christelle Sakkalis, 28, was found dead north of Boston Bar, near Highway 1, on Aug. 22 at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Sakkalis was a Belgian national and was travelling in Canada at the time of her death, according to IHIT.

Investigators believe she was hitchhiking from the Penticton area and heading to Vancouver.

READ MORE: Woman killed near Boston Bar, homicide team appeals for tips

A man was arrested at the scene in connection with the homicide but was later released from custody.

WATCH: (Aired Aug. 24, 2018) One man has been arrested and released and a van seized as the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team probes the death of a woman whose body was found by the highway just outside of Boston Bar. Catherine Urquhart reports.

“IHIT would like to speak with anyone that provided Miss Sakkalis a ride between Penticton and Boston Bar on August 22, 2018,” said Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT in a release. “Amelie’s family has been notified of her murder and we urge anyone with information to come forward immediately to help provide answers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca .

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).