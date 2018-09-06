Arabic and English speaking theater production challenges stereotypes

A unique theater program in Winnipeg is holding a production targeted to two specific types of audiences.

Sawa Theatre is a bilingual spring/summer program for newcomer youth in Winnipeg, and they’re performing a show called A Ten Star Family 2018 later this week.

READ MORE: Iconic story of filmmaker’s rise and fall hits Winnipeg centre stage

The Arabic and English-speaking theater production says it gives a platform to people to help them challenge harmful misconceptions.

“Our goal is to challenge common negative stereotypes that tend to be attached or prescribed to newcomers, such as helpless refugee, or security threat,” said Shaden Abusaleh, the coordinator and producer of the show.

She said the group provides a safe space for newcomer youth to express themselves freely.

The show also aims to help Arabic-speaking-youth learn English.

“The big challenge we have is most of us don’t speak good English, but that is what we’re trying to learn with this show,” said performer Yousef Alhusami.

The performance will feature subtitles in both Arabic and English so that all audience members can follow along.

The show takes place at the Gas Station Arts Theater from Sept. 7 to 9.

Tickets are on a pay-what-you-can system, to honor the group’s goal of inclusion, said Abusaleh.