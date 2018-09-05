Blogs
September 5, 2018 11:36 am

Best of ‘Your Manitoba’ in August 2018

By Weather Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Deerwood, Manitoba.

Jeannette Greaves/submitted
Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures for Your Manitoba.

Here are some of the best shots submitted during the month of August.

If you have a picture you would like to share with us, please email winnipeg@globalnews.ca.

Casey Sisterson caseysisterson

Manitoba

Casey Sisterson/submitted
Shelley Ward – Clearwater Lake

Clearwater Lake, Manitoba

Shelley Ward/submitted
Daryle Friesen – St Laurent

St. Laurent, Manitoba

Daryle Friesen/submitted
Eddy Savage eddysavagebc – Churchill

Churchill, Manitoba

Eddy Savage/submitted
Delanie Allan – Deer Island

Deer Island, Manitoba

Delanie Allan/submitted
Donna Lach – Plumas

Plumas, Manitoba

Donna Lach/submitted
Joan Stephens eeejoan – West Hawk Lake

West Hawk Lake, Maniotba

Joan Stephens/submitted
Gary Harasymchuk – Buffalo Point

Buffalo Point, Manitoba

Gary Harasymchuk/submitted
Glen glen4889 – Gimli Beach

Gimli Beach, Manitoba

Glen/submitted
Shaunna Watt-Dorscheid – Riding Mountain National Park

Riding Mountain National Park, Manitoba

Shaunna Watt-Dorscheid/submitted
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Matlock, Manitoba

Gerry Brosnyak/submitted
Larry Trush – Ste Anne

Ste Anne, Manitoba

Larry Trush/submitted
Allan Robertson – Winnipeg

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Alan Robertson/submitted
Ivanka Babiak – The Narrows

Lake Manitoba Narrows, Manitoba

Ivanka Babiak/submitted
Jasyn Kasupski – Gimli

Gimli, Manitoba

Jasyn Kasupski/submitted
Karin Harper – Mitchell

Mitchell, Manitoba

Karin Harper/submitted
Dan Card (fishhunter mb) – Selkirk

Selkirk, Manitoba

Dan Card/submitted
Ken Boer – Richer

Richer, Manitoba

Ken Boer/submitted
Lavern Roulette – Sandy Bay First Nation

Sandy Bay First Nation, Manitoba

Lavern Roulette/submitted
Randall Paull – Winnipeg

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Randall Paull/submitted
Sheryl Dadey – Sandy Lake

Sandy Lake, Manitoba

Sheryl Dadey/submitted
Tania Kruk – Bird RIver

Bird River, Manitoba

Tania Kruk/submitted
Jeannette Greaves – Deerwood

Deerwood, Manitoba

Jeanntte Greaves/submitted

Global News