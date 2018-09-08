Victoria General Hospital Foundation serves up local dishes in support of mental health

The Victoria General Hospital Foundation will be serving up local food and entertainment in hopes of improving mental health services.

The hospital foundation is holding its third annual Miracle Garden Party on Sept. 13.

“The hospital is transforming into an area where they’ll take a leadership role in mental health, in particular geriatric mental health and aging. We know it’s a great need in our our community,” said the foundation’s Executive Director Charlene Rocke.

The party will include local food from Chef Mandel Hitzer, owner of the deer + almond.

“The call to mental health is just so important to all of us. It’s a great way to help and being to enjoy the Manitoba Harvest,” said Hitzer.

Along with local food, the party will also have performances by Winnipeg musician Garrett Neiles.

“I knew it would be a perfect for what we’re trying to do as performers here in Winnipeg. A lot of my song writing has to do with mental health. It’s great place to sing and talk about this topic,” Neiles said.

Space is still available to attend the garden party. More information can be found on the hospital foundation’s website.

Watch: Victoria General Hospital Foundation talks about Miracle Garden Party to improve mental health resources.