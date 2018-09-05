Kitchener museum to hold tribute to Gord Downie on Oct. 17

Themuseum will hold a tribute to the late Tragically Hip lead singer Gord Downie on Oct. 17, the one-year anniversary of his death.

The venue will host a show by The Almost Hip tribute band, which bills itself as Canada’s first Tragically Hip Band. The group has been performing since 1990, when it played its first official show in Kitchener.

“Gord touched so many lives – through his lyrics and his-lead-by-example gestures. He was a staunch defender of the environment and Indigenous affairs,” Themuseum CEO David Marskell said in a statement. “For that, he will be remembered always. It is truly an honour to commemorate his extraordinary life with a unique musical experience.”

Downie died last year after a battle with brain cancer. In connection with the performance, Themuseum will also open a new exhibition on Sept. 29 titled “Brain: the World Inside Your Head” intended to show how the brain functions and — sometimes — malfunctions, through special effects, video games and optical illusions.

A portion of the proceeds from the show will go to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research in support of the Sunnybrook Foundation.