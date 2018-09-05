Maple Ridge family loses home, pets in early morning fire

Three people were sent to hospital after an overnight house fire in Maple Ridge.

A family of five lives in the home on Greenwell Street and Purdey Avenue where a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

Everyone in the family made it out OK but six birds perished in the fire and two of their three cats are still missing. A number of guinea pigs were also saved from the fire.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. and six fire trucks responded very quickly.

The daughter who lives in the home was the first to wake up to the fire and alerted the rest of the family who all made it out.

“My daughter was yelling for us to get up because there was a fire so we just woke up and started to get everyone else up and get out,” said Deborah Davis, the mother of the family who lives in the home.

“So our daughter really saved all of us today.”

Davis said the house did have working smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Van Dop told Global News the damage to the house is significant and the occupants are fortunate they managed to get out alive.

#MapleRidge Fire Crews still on scene after an early morning blaze destroys home on Greenwell St. Family of 5 made it out, 3 people taken to hospital with minor burns. 6 birds killed in blaze, 2 cats still missing #Fire #MapleRidgeFire pic.twitter.com/9Eerf0x6od — Paul Haysom (@PaulHaysom) September 5, 2018