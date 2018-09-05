Vernon backs down on shopping cart ban

Vernon council has decided not to proceed with a bylaw that would ban commercial shopping carts in public places.

Council made the about-face, partly due to concerns the ban could infringe on homeless people’s rights, and could face a costly legal challenge.

Scott Anderson was the lone council member still wanting to proceed with the ban.

Council voted 5-1 a few weeks ago to give preliminary support to the ban as part of 42 recommendaitons made by a safety task force.

Mayor Akbal Mund said he changed his vote after talking to people in Kelowna which tried a similar ban 10 years ago.