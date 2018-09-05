Emirates plane quarantined in New York after 10 passengers reported sick

A plane has been quarantined upon landing in New York’s JFK airport after multiple people said they were feeling sick, according to reports.

The plane, Emirates flight 203 coming from Dubai, had over 500 passengers on board. It landed at around 9:10 a.m. ET, NBC reports.

Officials from Emirates airline said 10 passengers had taken ill. Earlier media reports had reported about 100 sick passengers.

Passengers “were immediately checked by local health authorities and those needing medical attention will be attended to,” said an airline spokeswoman in a statement.

Fox News says hazardous materials crews were called to the airport along with officials from the Port authority and the Center for Disease Control.

Passenger Larry Coben told NBC News that he was told there were sick passengers, but he hadn’t seen any sick passengers himself.

A dozen protesters police cars meeting my retienen flight to JFK. What’s up @emirates ? pic.twitter.com/qjpbQbfF4K — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

