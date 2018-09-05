Abortion, gun rights expected to dominate Brett Kavanaugh’s Day 2 Senate hearing

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, is sitting in the hot seat again in Washington on Wednesday with the Democrats grilling him on contentious issues such as abortion and gun rights.

It’s the second day of Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation hearing and protesters have already been dragged out of the hearing, with one shouting, “sham president, sham justice!”

U.S. President Donald Trump picked the 53-year-old to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement in June. If he is confirmed, Kavanaugh would move the Supreme Court, which already has a conservative majority, further to the right.

In retaliation, Senate Democrats have vowed a fierce fight during the week-long hearing.

Tuesday was the opening session of his hearing and it was dominated by Democrats demanding to see unreleased documents concerning Kavanaugh’s two prior years as a lawyer in Bush’s White House Counsel’s Office.

His hearing was also repeatedly disrupted by protesters, some of who were arrested.

A group of women wearing costumes in the style of the hit television show The Handmaid’s Tale also silently protested outside of the hearing room. Their demonstration was to highlight their concerns over his stance on abortion rights.

And as day two of Kavanaugh’s hearing starts to unfold, here are some of the topics the Democrats may blast him about.

Abortion

When Kennedy was on the Supreme Court he had voted to uphold the landmark abortion case, Roe v. Wade.

After his retirement announcement, many anti-abortion activists took to social media to celebrate, calling it “the beginning of the end for abortion.”

Democrats are concerned Kavanaugh could provide a decisive fifth vote on the nine-justice court to overturn or weaken the landmark 1973 that legalized abortion across the United States.

However, Kavanaugh has not expressed outright opposition to Roe.

During the hearing on Wednesday, he said the ruling that legalized abortion is “an important precedent of the Supreme Court that has been reaffirmed many time.”

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine told CNN in August that Kavanaugh informed her that he considers the Supreme Court ruling to be settled law.

Gun rights

In a 2011 dissent, Kavanaugh argued that the District of Columbia’s assault weapon ban was unconstitutional and that since semi-automatic rifles were “in common use” they should not be banned.

“There is no meaningful or persuasive constitutional distinction between semi-automatic handguns and semi-automatic rifles,” he wrote. “Moreover, semi-automatic handguns are used in connection with violent crimes far more than semi-automatic rifles are.”

Mueller investigation

Kavanaugh was questioned about his views on investigating sitting presidents and the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible collusion between Moscow and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Trump has denied any such collusion and has called Mueller’s investigation “witch hunt.”

When Kavanaugh was asked about his thoughts on judicial independence from the executive branch, he replied: “No one is above the law in our constitutional system. No matter who you are in our system … it’s all equal justice under law.”

He also brought up the case of the United States v. Nixon, when the court unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon had to turn over tapes that implicated him in the Watergate coverup, saying he would not back down to the president on Congress in the future.

However, in 2009, Kavanaugh wrote a law review article saying presidents should be free from the distractions of civil lawsuits, criminal prosecutions and investigations while in office.

In the same article, however, he noted, “If the President does something dastardly, the impeachment process is available.”