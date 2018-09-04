Politics
September 4, 2018 4:51 pm
Updated: September 4, 2018 4:53 pm

Former N.L. premier won’t be facing sanctions for his role in softball team brawl

By Staff The Canadian Press

Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Danny Williams speaks in Calgary, in a Dec. 3, 2009 file photo

The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh
Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Danny Williams will not be facing sanctions for his small role in a weekend dustup in rural Nova Scotia between two men’s softball teams, one of which he happens to own.

Mike Branchaud, a spokesman for Softball Canada, confirmed Williams was on the field Saturday night in St. Croix, N.S., soon after a collision between two opposing players at home plate in the first inning.

Branchaud said the famously pugnacious former premier was “part of the team staff there.”

Williams’s Newfoundland Galway Hitmen were competing with the B.C. Sooke Loggers in the 2018 Men’s Canadian Fast Pitch Championship, which the Hitmen won.

Soon after the collision, a few punches were thrown, most of the Hitmen left their bench and there was a brief flurry of pushing and shoving on the infield.

A video taken from behind home plate shows Hitmen managers walking briskly onto the field, but none of them appear to take part in the fighting.

