Man arrested following assault in Brantford

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after an incident in Brantford.

Police were called on Friday to a suspected assault at a home on George Street, where a man who was in an argument with others at the residence, allegedly threatened to stab people with a broken piece of glass.

Police say that the accused assaulted officers while he was being taken into custody and that he caused damage after being processed at the Brantford Police Service.

The accused is facing several charges including, assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and assaulting a peace officer.

Crime Brief – a male is facing assault charges after an incident on George St, a male is facing drug charges after being arrested on an outstanding warrant & a male is facing a number of weapons charges after pointing a replica firearm at motorists https://t.co/W59pUzPDxF pic.twitter.com/FWwQ7tfSSi — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) September 3, 2018