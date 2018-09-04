Canada
September 4, 2018 2:41 pm

Man arrested following assault in Brantford

By Reporter  900 CHML

Brantford man arrested after assault on George Street.

Twitter
A A

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after an incident in Brantford.

READ MORE: Industrial explosion in Brantford sends one person to hospital

Police were called on Friday to a suspected assault at a home on George Street, where a man who was in an argument with others at the residence, allegedly threatened to stab people with a broken piece of glass.

Police say that the accused assaulted officers while he was being taken into custody and that he caused damage after being processed at the Brantford Police Service.

READ MORE: 5 charged after drugs and weapons seized from Brantford home

The accused is facing several charges including, assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and assaulting a peace officer.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest
Assault
Brantford
George
HamOnt
Investigation
Police
Street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News