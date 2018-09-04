Dog rescued from hot vehicle in Hamilton

A Hamilton K9 Officer helped rescue another dog who was left inside a hot car.

Police were called to a parking lot on Barton Street East shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday. They noticed a large dog inside a car that was panting heavily and showing signs of distress.

The K9 Officer started to feed water to the dog through a cracked window.

The owner returned from a nearby store and is now facing charges under the OSPCA Act.