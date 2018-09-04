A woman dipped her chicken finger in a soft drink, and the internet cried foul

At sporting events, chicken fingers are a popular concession stand snack, and they frequently come with a variety of dipping sauces, including mustard and barbecue. But what about dumping the fried offering into some pop? That’s a no-go, according to the internet.

On Monday, a U.S. Open fan was captured on video enjoying some tasty snacks during the tennis tournament, when she decided to dip a piece of the fried chicken into a tall glass of ice-cold soda.

The short video, which appeared during ESPN broadcast of the event, shows the woman sitting at a table with two boys, when she full-on dunks the chicken tender into the drink.

“That’s new a new one,” a sports commentator said.

The provocative dipping sparked confusion on social media.

I’m sorry, did they just show a fan at the @usopen dipping chicken fingers in their soda? I’m shook,” Jason Feinberg commented.

“This is legit psychopath status,” Julie Stewart-Binks tweeted.

“Why are we dipping chicken fingers into soda? Why is this happening? Someone call the cops right now!” Eric Hubbs tweeted.

However, some people didn’t take issued to the soft drink dipping sauce.

“If you put pineapple on pizza… don’t say nothing about her dipping her chicken in soda,” Wesley Nobles tweeted.

“Let her live!” Lindsay Brandon commented.

And of course, many social media users were quick to reference another “famous” U.S. Open moment in television history by sharing a GIF of a 1993 episode of Seinfeld in which George Costanza (played by Jason Alexander) was caught on camera at the tennis tourney with ice cream all over his face.

It remains unclear, however, if the woman double-dipped her chicken finger.