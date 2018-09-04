Ticats and Argos put on a classic Labour Day performance

Hamilton has bragging rights over Toronto on Labour Day, again.

The Tiger-Cats beat the Argonauts for the fifth straight year on Labour Day after Hamilton dumped Toronto 42-28 on Monday night.

Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns while Alex Green and Brandon Banks each scored two TDs in the win.

Green scored on a 19-yard run with 10 minutes, 11 seconds left in the game and caught a pass for the ensuing two-point conversion to give Hamilton a 35-28 lead, putting Hamilton on top for good.

The touchdown was set up by Mike Daly’s interception in front of 24,221 fans at Tim Hortons Field.

Green ran the ball 18 times for 115 yards while Banks made nine receptions for 135 yards. Luke Tasker had eight catches for a game-high 145 yards and a 56-yard touchdown catch.

Toronto (3-7) entered the fourth quarter with a 28-24 lead thanks in large part to scoring touchdowns off Hamilton turnovers.

Alden Darby Jr. intercepted Masoli midway through the second quarter which was followed up by a three-yard touchdown pass by Argos backup QB James Franklin to offensive lineman Ryan Bomben who was lined up as a tight end on the play.

Darby also returned an Alex Green fumble 100 yards for a touchdown to tie the game 21-21 early in the third quarter.

Hamilton (5-5) outscored Toronto 18-0 in the fourth frame and improved to 34-13-1 all-time against the Argos on Labour Day.

Toronto’s last victory on Labour Day was Sept. 3, 2012, at old Ivor Wynne Stadium.

The two teams will meet again Saturday afternoon at Toronto’s BMO Field.