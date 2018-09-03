World
September 3, 2018 12:34 pm
Updated: September 3, 2018 12:40 pm

China blocks Australian public broadcaster’s website in latest censorship move

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

A Chinese national flag flutters in the wind in between a highrise residential and office complex in Beijing, China on Monday, May 19, 2014.

AP Photo/Andy Wong
A A

China has blocked the website of Australia’s public broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), adding to the growing list of media outlets censored in the country.

READ MORE: Censored version of Google being developed for China sets a chilling precedent, advocates say

ABC’s website was blocked on Aug. 22, according to an official statement by ABC — the same day the Australian government banned Chinese tech companies Huawei and ZTE from building Australia’s 5G network due to national security concerns.

ABC now joins the New York Times, Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal, whose websites are also blocked in China.

ABC said Chinese authorities declined to say what rules the website had broken.

WATCH: Miss World Canada speaks against censorship by China’s government


Story continues below

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Australian radio station 3AW on Monday that it was China’s own decision to block ABC and the move is out of Australia’s control.

“China’s a sovereign country,” he said.

“They make decisions about what happens there. We make decisions about what happens here.”

China’s Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission told ABC in a statement that China’s internet is “fully open,” but “state cyber sovereignty rights shall be maintained towards some overseas websites violating China’s laws and regulations… which will endanger state security and damage national pride.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ABC
ABC website banned in china
australian broadcasting corporation
China
china blocks abc
china censorship
great firewall china

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News