Heat warning expected to last until Wednesday for London and surrounding area

Environment Canada is calling for three days of hot, humid weather in London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy as well as eastern and western Middlesex County.

A heat warning has been issued for Labour Day Monday, with forecasters calling for humidex values peaking in the low 40s and daytime highs reaching 31 degrees. Nighttime lows will offer little relief from the heat, with temperatures dipping to just above 20 degrees.

A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will accompany the heat until Wednesday.

The national weather agency is predicting this hot, humid weather will cool off Wednesday night, when a cold front is expected to roll through the region.

Until cooler weather prevails, Environment Canada advises residents not to leave people or pets in parked cars.

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are at greater risk for heat-related health issues.