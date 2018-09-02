Rick Zamperin: What Labour Day means to me — and to the Tiger-Cats

It’s Labour Day.

A day off work, for most people, to celebrate the achievements of the labour movement

It also happens to be the unofficial end of summer, even though the humidity is making it feel like 40 Celsius in southern Ontario for the better part of this week.

Labour Day also means football.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts will face each other Monday night for the 48th time on Labour Day in a game that has all the makings of another classic.

Hamilton (4-5) has a two point lead on Toronto (3-5) for second place in the CFL’s East Division and the Labour Day game is the first of two consecutive outings between these foes.

Whoever wins Monday will have some momentum and a psychological edge when the return match rolls around on Saturday in Toronto.

The Argos can pull even with the Ticats in the standings with a win. As for Hamilton, beating the Boatmen on Labour Day is almost as good as winning the Grey Cup.

The Tiger-Cats have dominated this game, leading the all-time Labour Day series 33-13-1.

Coincidentally, that tie — a 30-30 final at old Ivor Wynne Stadium in 2004 — is one of my favourite Labour Day Classics.

Hamilton has won the last four Labour Day games and I don’t think that streak will come to an end in 2018.