September 2, 2018 3:26 pm

Two buildings destroyed, 1,200 pigs killed after Saint-Gilles farm blaze

By Global News

Fire has destroyed a building housing a pigsty at a farm in the Quebec municipality of Saint-Gilles, killing some 1,200 pigs.

The fire started at around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1 at the Blais-Boilard farm.

Two buildings housing the animals were destroyed by the fire. Firefighters managed to save a third building.

According to farm owner Monique Boilard, the fire started in the middle building.

Boilard said they are still evaluating the damages, and that efforts are now focused on the cleanup process.

