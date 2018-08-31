Denim on the Diamond: A one-day festival of Okanagan country music

Wanting to get your country-music groove on? Look no further than Kings Stadium in Kelowna on Saturday.

Denim on the Diamond is being billed as a one-day outdoor festival involving some of the Okanagan’s best musical artists. The list of musicians is comprised of Chad Brownlee, Ben Klick, JoJo Mason, Devon Coyote and Tiger Moon.

“Tickets are still available,” concert co-organizer Mitch Carefoot said on Friday afternoon, adding 2,500 tickets have already been sold. “You can walk up and buy tickets at the front gate at Kings Stadium (552 Gaston).”

This is a 19-plus event that will run from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., and a DJ will play music between sets. Reserved seating and general admission tickets, ranging between $59.99 and $119.99, are available online at www.denimonthediamond.com. And with the festival taking place on a softball diamond, people are advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

The whole idea of a concert on Kings Stadium stems from a brainstorming session between Carefoot, Kurt Jory and Kyle Blanleil, all former athletes.

“How it came about is we’ve hosted a bunch of other, smaller events in and around town, and Kyle is the president of the Kelowna Major Men’s Fastball League,” said Carefoot. “We’ve spent a lot of time at the diamond here and, after doing those smaller events, we thought there was an opportunity to do something bigger in Kelowna.

“I have a network of small business owners, and I went up to a couple of them and said we were thinking of throwing a festival, and they said ‘Yes, let’s do it.’ We want to do a local festival, produced by local people and supporting local businesses and supporting local artists. That was our mandate from Day 1, so anything you see on the diamond, will be from people who are embedded in Kelowna.”

