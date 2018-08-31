Plenty on the go in Regina for Labour Day Long Weekend

It’s not going to be hard to ‘raise a little hell’ in Regina this weekend.

Classic rock superstars are slated to hit the stage for Shake the Lake- the Conexus Arts Centre’s first outdoor music festival.

“Canadian legends like Trooper, Harlequin and Chilliwack, they’re legends in the music business so it’s exciting for us,” Conexus Arts Centre CEO Neil Donnelly said.

Nick Gilder & Sweeney Todd, Chilliwack and Trooper kick things off Friday night, while Harlequin, Platinum Blonde and Cheap Trick close the show Saturday.

Seven-thousand people are expected to gather on the shores of Wascana Lake over the next two days, making the inaugural event a sellout.

“Based on the demand we have and the ticket sales this is certainly something we’re looking forward to doing again next year,” Donnelly added.

That’s not the only roar you’ll hear across the city this weekend.

“They can shake the lake their way over there, we can shake the lake our way over here with the dragonboat festival, and the Riders will shake the field downtown,” Regina Dragonboat Festival president Barry Eisenzimmer joked.

The Regina Dragonboat Festival is back for its 27th year, with some 700 paddlers from across the country expected to hit the water Saturday morning.

“We try to choose one place to go in Canada each year, and it just happened to be Regina was this year!” Gloria Hill of the Wave of Hope dragonboat team said.

However, the group from Brandon, Manitoba also has some business to tend to at Mosaic Stadium- cheering on their beloved Blue Bombers.

As the workday comes to an end traffic is already bumper to bumper on major roads. With such a busy weekend comes a lot of traffic restrictions.

There is minimal parking available for Shake the Lake, and portions of the riverfront trail will be closed to walkers and bikers.

Be sure to give yourself extra travel time as you milk every moment of the last days of summer.