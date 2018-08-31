Trump to headline ‘major rally’ for one-time rival Ted Cruz

President Donald Trump is coming to the aid of a one-time rival, Sen. Ted Cruz, suggesting that the Texas Republican is facing a tougher than expected re-election fight.

Trump tweeted Friday that he will headline “a major rally” for Cruz in October and is “picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find.”

I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas – weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018

He added, “Ted has my complete and total Endorsement,” and he called Cruz’s Democratic opponent, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, “a disaster for Texas – weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets!”

O’Rourke’s bid to oust Cruz has attracted national attention and he has even drawn comparisons to a young Barack Obama.

Cruz had said he wouldn’t be surprised if Trump campaigned in Texas, but he insisted he wouldn’t need him to beat O’Rourke.

Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994.