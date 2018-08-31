Top three things for Winnipeggers to do on September Long Weekend

It’s the last weekend of summer holidays. If you want to head out for some adventure, here are a few suggestions:

1. Lights of the North

Canada’s largest light lantern festival takes over Red River Exhibition Park starting this weekend.

The event features over 50 lantern exhibits, interactive attractions and a variety of performances, including Chinese acrobatics, fire breathing, plate spinning, Chinese folk dances and more.

You can shop for handcrafted items from Chinese artisans, try Sichuan dishes and catch the late night fireworks.

The festival covers 10 acres and took almost 100 Chinese artisans six to eight weeks to set up.

The goal of the event is to celebrate the 30-year relationship between twin cities Chengdu, China and Winnipeg.

Lights of the North runs until Oct. 14.

2. Downtown Winnipeg Night Market

Friday is the last night to get out for the Downtown Winnipeg Night Market.

You can enjoy local food, drinks, and live entertainment and organizers say it will be the biggest night market of the summer.

The event takes place on Hydro Square, from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Sunset yoga, an Instagram alley, and a bark park for your dog are just some of the features that coordinators say make this night market stand out.

Street parking is free after 5:30 p.m and a bike valet is also available for anyone wanting to ride their bikes.

This was the first summer for the Downtown Winnipeg Biz event.

3. Gimli Fun Run

Runners and walkers will be gathering at the starting line for the Aurora Recovery Centre’s Fun Run for addiction awareness.

You can spend Sunday in Gimli, participating in a 5 or 10 km run or walk, or sign up as a family for the Team 5 or 10 km run or walk.

Organizers say the event is a way to come together as a community to heal andhelp end the stigma around addiction.

Proceeds raised will be going towards Resource Assistance for Youth Inc., a Winnipeg-based group assisting homeless youth.

Details about the event, including how to register for the Sept. 2 run, can be found on the run’s website.

Bonus:

If a day in the wilderness is more what you had in mind, this weekend is ‘free park entry’ at Manitoba Provincial parks.

Vehicle permit fees, which are normally required at a cost of $5 for the day, are waived during the September Long Weekend (Friday through Monday).