Quebec political parties show united front in favour of supply management as NAFTA deadline looms

The leaders of Quebec’s main political parties are speaking with a common voice to defend supply management.

Three of the four party leaders rejigged their election campaign schedules Friday to be at an announcement at the Montreal-area headquarters of the Union des producteurs agricoles, which represents the province’s farmers.

Supply management controls the production of milk, eggs and poultry, with about 60 per cent of Quebec agriculture affected by the system.

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard, Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée, Quebec solidaire co-spokesperon Manon Masse and a representative for the Coalition Avenir Quebec were present Friday in Longueuil.

Coalition Leader François Legault’s campaign was in the Saguenay region and he couldn’t attend in person, but he said earlier he was in solidarity with his fellow party leaders.

Couillard said he would reject any trade agreement not accepted by the province’s dairy producers.

“I will not table at the National Assembly of Quebec a text of a new North American Free Trade Agreement that would not be approved by our dairy farmers and our entrepreneurs. That, is something that needed to be said this morning.”

Their joint news conference was held as federal government negotiators and their U.S. counterparts met in Washington, D.C. to try to hammer out a new North American Free Trade Agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump has set a Friday deadline to reach an agreement with Canada.