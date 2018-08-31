Review calls for end to secrecy in Clayton Cromwell’s death in Halifax-area jail cell

Nova Scotia’s freedom of information commissioner has recommended that details of a probe into a 23-year-old man’s death in a Halifax-area jail cell be made public.

Catherine Tully says in an Aug. 9 review that the Justice Department should provide The Canadian Press with most portions of a report into how Clayton Cromwell died from a methadone overdose.

The Justice Department has until Sept. 10 to indicate if it will comply.

Cromwell died in his cell at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in April 2014, and The Canadian Press applied for the report on Dec. 19, 2014.

The agency blanked out almost all details of what occurred and whether policies and procedures were followed by staff in its response.

Tully chides the department over that approach to the freedom of information legislation, saying that withholding large portions of a death inquiry runs counter to the basic rule that censorship should only occur when there is a clear exemption to the Act’s requirement to disclose.