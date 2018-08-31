Canada
August 31, 2018 7:55 am

Review calls for end to secrecy in Clayton Cromwell’s death in Halifax-area jail cell

By Staff The Canadian Press

Clayton Cromwell is shown in a family handout photo.

The Canadian Press/HO
A A

Nova Scotia’s freedom of information commissioner has recommended that details of a probe into a 23-year-old man’s death in a Halifax-area jail cell be made public.

Catherine Tully says in an Aug. 9 review that the Justice Department should provide The Canadian Press with most portions of a report into how Clayton Cromwell died from a methadone overdose.

READ MORE: N.S. privacy commissioner smacks down justice department over secrecy around death of Clayton Cromwell

The Justice Department has until Sept. 10 to indicate if it will comply.

Cromwell died in his cell at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in April 2014, and The Canadian Press applied for the report on Dec. 19, 2014.

The agency blanked out almost all details of what occurred and whether policies and procedures were followed by staff in its response.

WATCH: Senate committee’s study on prisoners’ human rights 

Tully chides the department over that approach to the freedom of information legislation, saying that withholding large portions of a death inquiry runs counter to the basic rule that censorship should only occur when there is a clear exemption to the Act’s requirement to disclose.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility
clayton cromwell
Jail Death
Nova Scotia Justice Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News