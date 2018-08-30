Cooler long weekend outlook in the Okanagan

Dipping daytime highs marked the final week of August in the Okanagan, with afternoon temperatures dropping from 26 degrees on Tuesday down into the low 20s Wednesday and Thursday.

The main reason for the cool down is an upper trough that’s swept in, and more will take up residence in the region over the Labour Day long weekend.

The final day of August will be significantly sunnier with a brief break in the pattern, helping boost the mercury up into the low 20s through the Central and North Okanagan, and into the mid-20s for the South.

The next wave of cool air comes just in time to kickoff the long weekend on Saturday, with a surge of clouds that could carry some showers, particularly for higher elevation areas, but some could sneak into the valley.

The rain will push back temperatures back a degree or so, but afternoon highs still should make it into the low 20s.

Sunday will also be dominated with a mix of sun and cloud and a slight chance of showers, but daytime highs should spring up to around 23 degrees or so.

Labour Day Monday will likely be the coolest of the long weekend, with the mercury struggling to get into the 20s under a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers once again.

Another marked feature of the long weekend will be the breezy winds that will kick in on Sunday from the southwest and then Monday from the northwest behind the associated cold front swinging through.

For the kids heading back to school on Tuesday, temperatures will be chilly in the morning – dipping back into mid-single digits to start, so get the jackets ready, but you take them off on your way home as thermometres should reach the mid-20s to end the day.

