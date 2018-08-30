Hack changes ‘New York City’ to anti-Semitic name in major apps
Technology users had gotten a surprise when their social and lifestyle apps seemingly labeled the United States’ most populous city with an anti-Semitic header.
Mapbox, a provider of digital map technology, said it suffered a “malicious edit” Thursday morning by a person who tried to make multiple changes to its maps’ data. Only one edit was published due to human error and was live for less than an hour before being deleted.
A number of people posted screenshots on Twitter showing “New York City” had been changed to “Jewtropolis” on the Mapbox map used by companies such as Snapchat parent Snap, Citi Bike and Foursquare.
Mapbox said it “has a zero tolerance policy against hate speech.”
The Anti-Defamation League says anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise in New York state.
