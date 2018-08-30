St-Hubert Airport launches new runway in bid to become Montreal’s No. 2

Some of the first planes to touch down on the new runway at St-Hubert Airport were two 737s from competing commercial charter companies — industrial-sized planes often used by commercial carriers.

Although those commercial carriers generally serve customers like firefighters, sports teams and coast guard crews, airport officials hope the new $17-million runway will allow another business to take off.

St-Hubert Airport inaugurated a new runway today — Canada's first civil airport can now take major commercial traffic — and is trying to position itself as Montreal's second airport. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/1EIKICnQlz — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 30, 2018

“We’ll be able to attract larger aircraft, and with a good financial framework, we’re trying to get the low-cost airlines here,” Jane Foyle, the airport’s director-general, told Global News.

Charles Vaillancourt is the airport's chairman. Reporters asked him about chances to succeed as a secondary airport. "We're within two train stops of downtown and we have a low cost structure, which fits the kind of carrier we hope to attract here." @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/2dRhFMc0OK — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 30, 2018

The airport is taking aim at low-cost carriers that have so far bypassed Montreal. St-Hubert hopes that adding such carriers will make it the area’s second airport. Executives like Foyle argue that St-Hubert is close and inexpensive for carriers.

There's construction seemingly everywhere around St-Hubert Airport. One limitation it will have if it wants to be Montreal's second airport is that it doesn't yet have a terminal. Officials hope to rectify that. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/zviMraguTX — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 30, 2018

Although officials admit the airport needs a terminal soon, they hope to attract a passenger carrier as soon as summer 2019.

