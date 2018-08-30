St-Hubert Airport launches new runway in bid to become Montreal’s No. 2
Some of the first planes to touch down on the new runway at St-Hubert Airport were two 737s from competing commercial charter companies — industrial-sized planes often used by commercial carriers.
Although those commercial carriers generally serve customers like firefighters, sports teams and coast guard crews, airport officials hope the new $17-million runway will allow another business to take off.
“We’ll be able to attract larger aircraft, and with a good financial framework, we’re trying to get the low-cost airlines here,” Jane Foyle, the airport’s director-general, told Global News.
The airport is taking aim at low-cost carriers that have so far bypassed Montreal. St-Hubert hopes that adding such carriers will make it the area’s second airport. Executives like Foyle argue that St-Hubert is close and inexpensive for carriers.
Although officials admit the airport needs a terminal soon, they hope to attract a passenger carrier as soon as summer 2019.
