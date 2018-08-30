Date set for David Woods murder conviction appeal

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has set a date to hear the appeal of convicted killer David Woods.

Woods was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2014 death of his wife, Dorothy.

She had disappeared from her Saskatoon home in November 2011. Her body was found in a culvert near Blackstrap Lake nearly two months later.

Details heard at Woods’ trial outlined Dorothy had been strangled, her body wrapped in poly, and bound with a rope.

Police were led to her body after Woods drove to the area, not knowing law enforcement had hidden a GPS tracking device on his vehicle.

Woods was sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 25 years.

He filed an appeal shortly after his conviction, citing a number of errors allegedly made during the trial.

One of his claims is that he had ineffective council.

Woods also claims new evidence provides clear and convincing proof he was framed and wrongfully convicted of his wife’s murder.

His appeal was originally scheduled to be heard in September 2017, but both the defence and Crown said more time was needed to prepare arguments.

There was also frustration expressed by the panel on a pattern that appeared to be emerging of Woods hiring and firing lawyers.

During those proceedings, Woods was instructed the attorney he has now would be with him for the long haul as they attempt to get his guilty conviction thrown out.

His appeal will be heard Oct. 2 in Regina.

