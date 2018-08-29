Crime
RCMP converge on Kelowna neighbourhood, detain four people after reports of shots fired

Police are investigating a report of shots fired in a residential neighbourhood.

Kelowna RCMP raced to the Kettle Valley neighbourhood after reports of shots fired on Wednesday afternoon.

Numerous police resources attended the residential areae near Chute Lake Road, southeast of downtown at 5:35 p.m.

“Concerned for the well-being of members of the general public, police closed portions of the roadway and called in for added support from the RCMP Air Services fixed wing aircraft from Kelowna and specially trained members of the South East District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT),” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

Police have taken four people into custody for questioning.

“Those individuals will be the focus of our still ongoing investigation into the source of the reported shots being fired, and whether or not there was any criminality involved,” he said.

RCMP said there have been no reports of injuries.

