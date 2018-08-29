Port Hope police warning drivers not to leave pets in vehicles

Port Hope police say during this stretch of sweltering, humid weather, pet owners are advised not to take their pets in a vehicle and leave them unattended.

Police say over last several days they have responded to “a number” of complaints about pets being left in vehicles.

“In most cases, the owner returned prior to police arriving or shortly after,” police stated.

Police caution even if a vehicle’s windows are down and the vehicle is parked in the shade, the temperature inside the vehicle can still get too hot for pets.

Police advise leaving the pets at home or if stopping during a trip, to take the pet along and not leave them in the vehicle.