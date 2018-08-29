Hamilton Police seek alleged theft suspects in this week’s #WhoDidItWednesday

Hamilton Police are back with another “Who Did It Wednesday” campaign on social media, this time hoping to identify three suspects in alleged retail thefts.

READ MORE: Hamilton police launch #WhoDidItWednesday

Every Wednesday, the Hamilton Police Service is sharing information on persons of interest on Twitter and Facebook in the hope the public can assist in identifying the individuals responsible.

The campaign kicked off last week and is being considered a success.

READ MORE: Westdale woman awoken by stranger in her room

Police say they were able to identify all four suspects from last week. This week’s post aims to identify three suspects who are alleged to have committed retail theft in Hamilton.

If you can identify any of the suspects, please call 905-546-5142 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Last week’s #WhoDidItWednesday was a success. We were able to identify all 4 suspects. Let’s see how we do this week! All 3 suspects are alleged to have committed retail theft in #HamOnt. Know anyone? If so, call 905-546-5142 or Crimestoppers. pic.twitter.com/DM6S1c2xCO — HPS_Mountain (@HPSDIV3PATROL) August 29, 2018