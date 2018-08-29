Canada
August 29, 2018 1:44 pm

Hamilton Police seek alleged theft suspects in this week’s #WhoDidItWednesday

By Reporter  900 CHML

Suspects wanted in connection with retail thefts in Hamilton.

Hamilton Police
A A

Hamilton Police are back with another “Who Did It Wednesday” campaign on social media, this time hoping to identify three suspects in alleged retail thefts.

READ MORE: Hamilton police launch #WhoDidItWednesday

Every Wednesday, the Hamilton Police Service is sharing information on persons of interest on Twitter and Facebook in the hope the public can assist in identifying the individuals responsible.

The campaign kicked off last week and is being considered a success.

READ MORE: Westdale woman awoken by stranger in her room

Police say they were able to identify all four suspects from last week. This week’s post aims to identify three suspects who are alleged to have committed retail theft in Hamilton.

If you can identify any of the suspects, please call 905-546-5142 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bande
breakandenter
HamOnt
Police
Retail
Robbery
Suspects
Theft
whodiditwednesday

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News