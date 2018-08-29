$40K worth of jewelry stolen from Grand Bend home

Lambton OPP hope someone can help them solve a jewelry heist.

Sometime between 10 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. on July 3, someone entered a home in Grand Bend, officers said.

Whoever was responsible broke in through the home’s front door and then went into the master bedroom where they stole more than $40,000 worth of jewelry, investigators said.

Among the items was a tanzanite ring that’s in the style of the engagement ring worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, and now Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

That piece alone is worth $20,000, police said.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact OPP at 519-882-1011 or Sarnia-Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.