Mississauga truck driver charged with impaired driving after being pulled over on 402

By Staff 980 CFPL

Provincial police in Lambton County have laid multiple impaired-driving-related charges against a 30-year-old Mississauga truck driver.

Officers were alerted to an erratic transport truck carrying two tanker trailers on the westbound 402 west of London around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Police stopped the truck near Nauvoo Road, north of Watford. They administered a breathalyzer test and found the driver was more than twice the legal limit.

The driver is facing three impaired-driving-related charges including one of care and control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

The accused will appear in court next month.

