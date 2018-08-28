Mississauga truck driver charged with impaired driving after being pulled over on 402
Provincial police in Lambton County have laid multiple impaired-driving-related charges against a 30-year-old Mississauga truck driver.
Officers were alerted to an erratic transport truck carrying two tanker trailers on the westbound 402 west of London around 6:15 p.m. Friday.
READ MORE: Newmarket woman banned from driving for year after driving drunk with 3 kids in car
Police stopped the truck near Nauvoo Road, north of Watford. They administered a breathalyzer test and found the driver was more than twice the legal limit.
The driver is facing three impaired-driving-related charges including one of care and control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.
WATCH: Brother of woman killed in suspected impaired driving collision in Richmond Hill speaks out
The accused will appear in court next month.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.