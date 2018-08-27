Environment Canada issues tornado warning for Orillia area

A tornado warning has been issued for the Orillia, Washago and Lagoon City areas.

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking two severe thunderstorms that have the possibility of producing a tornado.

According to the weather agency, the storms have the capacity of causing damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall.

Environment Canada says one of the thunderstorms produced a brief tornado near Edgar and is moving east at approximately 50 km/h. Officials say the communities impacted by the storm are Oro, Hawkstone and Lake Simcoe.

The second dangerous thunderstorm is located near Washago and is moving east at 50 km/h.

Environment Canada says Washago, Rathburn and Uphill are impacted by the storm at this time.

One of the tornado warned cells east of Barrie has moving over highway 11 and now moving over Lake Simcoe #onstorm pic.twitter.com/VhlQFolB6l — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) August 28, 2018

Environment Canada issues tornado warnings when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” the warning reads. “If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

The weather agency is urging residents to go indoors to the room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Officials are warning residents to leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers or any other temporary or free-standing shelter for a strong building if possible. As a last resort, lay in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

The weather agency says tornadoes are often wrapped in rain and may not be visible. Officials say you should not wait to see a funnel cloud, but should take shelter immediately. “Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!” the warning reads.