Your Saskatchewan
September 4, 2018 10:57 am

Your Saskatchewan – Regina: September 2018

By Meteorologist  Global News

Sept. 4: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Sharon Bryant near Kamsack.

Sharon Bryant/Submitted
A A

Global Regina features a submitted photo weekdays on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, 6 and 10.

Submit your photo with a description and location via Facebook, Twitter or by email to YourSask@globalnews.ca.

Photos should be added to the email as an attachment, in jpg format, landscape orientation and at least 920 pixels wide.

READ MORE: Your Saskatchewan – Regina: August 2018

Sharon Bryant near Kamsack

Sept. 4: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Sharon Bryant near Kamsack.

Sharon Bryant/Submitted

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Photographer
Photography
Sask
sask photographer
Sask photography
Sask skies
Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan photographer
saskatchewan photography
Saskatchewan scenery
Saskatchewan skies
Your Sask
Your Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News