Rain dampens Team Canada finish at World Junior Ultimate Championship

Despite the fire in their hearts, Team Canada U20 men couldn’t weather the conditions to win top honours at the World Junior Ultimate Championships.

The tournament wrapped up in Waterloo, Ont., on Saturday under heavy rain.

Team Canada was undefeated heading into the final and was keen to go up against U.S.A.

The gold-medal game between Canada and the U.S. originally scheduled for 12:30 CT was bumped up with a hope of better conditions. Despite the two hour early start, players still sat idle through two weather delays.

Fans who watched the live-streamed event said the home team held their own into the second delay, but the U.S. just came out stronger when the game resumed.

The final score was 15-10.

Team manager Christiane Marceau said while the top prize eluded them, Team Canada as a whole has a lot to be proud of.

“Our result goal is always a podium finish, with a stretch goal of winning gold. We are pleased to have won medals in both divisions,” Marceau said.

“But what I am the most proud of is the process that got us there: both our teams were the most tight group we’ve ever had.”

Marceau said the men’s team had been pumped to take on the U.S. given their longstanding rivalry. The Canadian men’s team won silver against the U.S. in the previous World Juniors held in Poland in 2016.

That year, Team Canada women won gold.

This year, Team Canada women finished with bronze. The U.S. women’s team took the gold.

The next World Junior tournament will be held in Sweden in 2020.

Only a handful of members of this year’s teams will be eligible to return, however, they will be eligible for the World U24 Championships being held in Germany in July of 2019.

