City of Calgary considers 4 green spaces as potential public pot consumption sites

The City of Calgary is looking for input on four proposed public cannabis consumption sites.

Citizens are being asked to go online with feedback or to fill out information at the various locations. Input will be collected from Aug. 27 to Sept. 7.

Under the city’s Cannabis Consumption Bylaw, effective Oct. 17, it will be illegal to consume cannabis in any form in public places. This includes smoking, vaping or edibles.

Four green spaces in three communities are being considered as exceptions to this bylaw; two in Inglewood and one each in Bridgeland and Ogden.

The Inglewood addresses are at 11 Ave. S.E. between 11 and 12 streets, and the green space adjacent to Wildlands parking lot on 9 Ave. S.E. past 22 St.

In Bridgeland, the proposed location is in Murdoch Park on the southern end of 7A St. N.E.

In Ogden, the city is looking at the green space north of the shopping plaza at Glenmore Tr. And Ogden Rd. S.E.

According to a release from the City of Calgary Monday morning, “potential designated cannabis consumption areas are measured through criteria which address the location’s accessibility, safety, and proximity to sensitive land uses.”

The city states all locations must have specific separation distances including:

150 m from a school

100 m from areas intensively used by children, including playgrounds, sport fields, spaces with play amenities, or family-friendly attractions

Not within off-leash areas

Not within a sensitive natural area

Not in an area where other site users must pass to access another part of the site (e.g. pathways or park entrance)

30 m from any safety hazards

30 m from residences

The proposed cannabis consumption areas will have a defined radius and there will be both garbage cans and tamper-proof ashtrays on site.

The city plans to monitor response to the potential locations after approval and could take away their cannabis consumable designation.

“The City of Calgary may suspend locations should there be safety or nuisance concerns.”

