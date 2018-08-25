Man walks away with minor injuries after helicopter crashes northeast of Edmonton

A man walked away with minor injuries after a helicopter crashed northeast of Edmonton Saturday evening.

Around 5 p.m., Strathcona County Emergency Services received a call from a bystander who said they saw the helicopter’s tail come off when it crashed in a field near Highway 21 and Township Rd. 534.

When emergency crews and RCMP arrived, they found the lone occupant of the helicopter standing beside the downed aircraft, said Tim Moen, the deputy chief of Strathcona County Emergency Services.

Moen said the man was taken to the University of Alberta Hospital with minor injuries.

He said there were no reports of fire and that it was a “lucky day.”

Moen added it seemed like a private helicopter from a private residence.

The crash is under investigation.