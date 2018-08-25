Canadian Tire money celebrates 60 years

Most Canadians have at least a few cents of Canadian Tire money lying around somewhere. This year the iconic loyalty program turns 60.

The idea was inspired by Muriel Billes, the wife of Canadian Tire’s co-founder Alfred J. Bille. At the time, the gas stations would give away things like forks and knifes to customers as a thank you.

Then in 1958 they came up with the idea of Canadian Tire money.

Canadian Tire money is turning 60. Members of the Canadian Tire Coupon Collectors club have some of their collection display today at the Chain Lake drive location. pic.twitter.com/wjP7TiJdSW — Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) August 25, 2018

Members of the local chapter of the Canadian Tire Coupon Collectors Club had hundreds of the bills from their collection on display today at the Canadian Tire on Chain Lake Drive.

Member Stewart Cameron said he enjoys collecting because it can be neat to find something new.

“Every coupon is different, I have replacements here, I have ones that have errors in it,” said Cameron.

“I could be sitting down at night looking at coupons and then i’ll put them under magnifying glass and see if there are any differences.”

In recent years Canadian Tire has switched over to points cards, allowing customers to collect e-money. Cameron said he has a card and has even added gift cards to his collection, but he still always asks for paper money when possible.