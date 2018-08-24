Theft of $35,000 for Surrey school playground nets woman 3 months in jail

A woman who pleaded guilty to stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Surrey school will spend 90 days behind bars and two years on probation.

Tuyet Ngo was charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and using forged bank statements last July, after turning herself in to police.

She’s also been ordered to repay $20,314 along with a victim surcharge of $200, and has been barred for five years from working in any position that involves responsibility over money or property.

Up to $35,000 was stolen from the École K.B. Woodward parent advisory council (PAC) bank account in 2016.

The cash had been earmarked to build a new playground for students, and had taken three years to save up.

Parents at the time described the theft as “heartbreaking.”

However, in the wake of the incident, parents, businesses and individuals in the community banded together to raise funds to cover the loss.

A similar incident happened in Saanich in 2015 when $40,000 earmarked for a playground was stolen from the PAC at Keating Elementary School.

Following a police investigation, a former PAC treasurer pleaded guilty to theft over $5,000.