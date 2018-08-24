Accident closes Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous
An accident has closed part of the Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous, B.C.
According to DriveBC, the accident took place approximately 10 kilometres east of Sicamous.
There is no estimated time when the highway will reopen, or if any detour routes are available.
To keep up to date on this incident, and other road conditions, visit DriveBC.
