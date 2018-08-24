Accident closes Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous

An accident has closed part of the Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous, B.C.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – CLOSED 10 Km east of #Sicamous due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress, expect heavy delays. No estimated time of opening or detour at this time. Next update at 2 PM. Info: https://t.co/q6iwURKaqW #Kamloops — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 24, 2018

According to DriveBC, the accident took place approximately 10 kilometres east of Sicamous.

READ MORE: Calgary tests out ‘traffic-calming’ polka dots

There is no estimated time when the highway will reopen, or if any detour routes are available.

To keep up to date on this incident, and other road conditions, visit DriveBC.