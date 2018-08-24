Traffic
August 24, 2018 4:41 pm
Updated: August 24, 2018 4:43 pm

Accident closes Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous

By Online Journalist  Global News

An accident has closed part of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior.

DriveBC
An accident has closed part of the Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous, B.C.

According to DriveBC, the accident took place approximately 10 kilometres east of Sicamous.

No time frame was given as to when the Trans-Canada east of Sicamous, B.C., will re-open after an accident closed the highway.

DriveBC

There is no estimated time when the highway will reopen, or if any detour routes are available.

To keep up to date on this incident, and other road conditions, visit DriveBC.

