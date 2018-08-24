Smoky air not just bad for your lungs – car, A/C filters becoming clogged, say Winnipeg experts

As a blanket of smoke continues to cover much of Manitoba, residents are being warned that the air quality might not just mean bad things for your lungs.

Homes and cars across the city are also feeling the effect of the smoke as the haze creeps into filters, say local mechanics.

The smoke can age your vehicle’s engine air filter the same way driving through dusty back roads can — the air seeps into the quality control measure and blackens the filtration screen.

READ MORE: Breathing easy: How to avoid the long-term health consequences of B.C. wildfire smoke

Inside homes, air-conditioning units are also affected in a similar way.

Bad circulation inside homes can lead to dirty or smelly air coming into rooms and aging filters. Experts also warn that the smoky air could get trapped inside vents and stay indoors longer than it should.

To combat the bad air, Manitobans are urged to check and replace their vehicle engine and AC filters.

The smoke currently over Manitoba is coming from fires in northern Ontario, and is expected to clear out over the next 24 hours.