Spooky Winnipeg walking tour shows haunted homes by candlelight

Winnipeg’s spine-chilling stories are coming out of the woodwork.

Ghost-story fanatics can explore paranormal activity as the Spirits of Seven Oaks Walking Tour explores the haunted museum and parts of the city.

Take a journey through Winnipeg with Mathew Komus, author of ‘Haunted Winnipeg’, as he shares his spooky stories.

Participants will hear tales of eerie stories about the oldest haunted house in Winnipeg.

Tickets are $15. The tours will be offered through until Sept. 8.

