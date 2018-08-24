Spooky Winnipeg walking tour shows haunted homes by candlelight
A A
Winnipeg’s spine-chilling stories are coming out of the woodwork.
Ghost-story fanatics can explore paranormal activity as the Spirits of Seven Oaks Walking Tour explores the haunted museum and parts of the city.
Take a journey through Winnipeg with Mathew Komus, author of ‘Haunted Winnipeg’, as he shares his spooky stories.
READ MORE: Haunted Winnipeg
Participants will hear tales of eerie stories about the oldest haunted house in Winnipeg.
Tickets are $15. The tours will be offered through until Sept. 8.
READ MORE: Winnipeg; A Haunted City
Find more information, visit their Facebook page.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.